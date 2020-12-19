In last trading session, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw 377,331 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.66 trading at $0.06 or 0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $773.2 Million. That closing price of OAS’s stock is at a discount of -3.34% from its 52-week high price of $39.95 and is indicating a premium of 99.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 194.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.83 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -9.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $58. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -98.71% for stock’s current value.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.77 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $286.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $482.74 Million and $483.86 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -38.7% while estimating it to be -40.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -274.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.11%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s Major holders

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-High Yield Bond Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Asset Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17789 shares of worth $608.38 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.49 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $563.96 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored