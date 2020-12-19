In last trading session, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) saw 766,182 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.12 trading at $0.41 or 3.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01 Billion. That closing price of NBLX’s stock is at a discount of -159.71% from its 52-week high price of $28.88 and is indicating a premium of 83.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 546.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 416.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.83%, in the last five days NBLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $11.24- price level, adding 1.07% to its value on the day. Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of -58.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.06% in past 5-day. Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) showed a performance of 21.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 908.72 Million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +21.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.07% for stock’s current value.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Noble Midstream Partners LP is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.38% while that of industry is -32.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -13.8% in the current quarter and calculating -51.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $140.18 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $190.76 Million and $178.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -26.5% while estimating it to be -21.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.75%

NBLX Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 15, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.75 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85 institutions for Noble Midstream Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at NBLX for having 4.09 Million shares of worth $29.95 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, which was holding about 2.58 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.86 Million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3931224 shares of worth $35.22 Million or 4.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.77 Million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored