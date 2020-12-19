In last trading session, NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw 578,875 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.25 trading at $3.02 or 12.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $670.99 Million. That closing price of NGMS’s stock is at a discount of -0.92% from its 52-week high price of $27.5 and is indicating a premium of 31.49% from its 52-week low price of $18.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 222.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 397.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeoGames S.A. (NGMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.92% for stock’s current value.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.56 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s Major holders

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5098 shares of worth $111.75 Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.29 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $94.04 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.

