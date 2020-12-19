In last trading session, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) saw 532,458 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.45 trading at -$0.4 or -2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.2 Million. That closing price of MIRM’s stock is at a discount of -57.19% from its 52-week high price of $27.43 and is indicating a premium of 47.62% from its 52-week low price of $9.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 530.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 119.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.98 in the current quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.24%, in the last five days MIRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $25.10- price level, adding 30.48% to its value on the day. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.43% in past 5-day. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) showed a performance of -6.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 708.7 Million shares which calculate 5.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 182.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $77. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +341.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 71.92% for stock’s current value.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -202.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at MIRM for having 4.19 Million shares of worth $80.7 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, which was holding about 3.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.73 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 311978 shares of worth $6.01 Million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 176.45 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.78 Million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.

