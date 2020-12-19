In last trading session, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw 553,784 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.02 trading at $0.4 or 11.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $183.98 Million. That closing price of TUSK’s stock is at a discount of -14.4% from its 52-week high price of $4.599 and is indicating a premium of 86.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.05%, in the last five days TUSK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $4.60-1 price level, adding 12.59% to its value on the day. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 82.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.71% in past 5-day. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) showed a performance of 83.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 255.54 Million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -25.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -25.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.37% for stock’s current value.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +162.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.6% in the current quarter and calculating 63.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -56.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.36 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.02 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $67.64 Million and $97.38 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -25.5% while estimating it to be -45.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -133.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wexford Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at TUSK for having 22.05 Million shares of worth $35.27 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 48.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueWorks, LLC, which was holding about 3.46 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.54 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 219760 shares of worth $430.73 Thousand or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $320Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.

