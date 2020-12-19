In last trading session, Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw 347,660 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.44 trading at $0.28 or 1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $440.25 Million. That closing price of LXFR’s stock is at a discount of -17.34% from its 52-week high price of $19.29 and is indicating a premium of 37.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 116.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 100.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.73%, in the last five days LXFR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $17.01- price level, adding 3.35% to its value on the day. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s shares saw a change of -11.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.31% in past 5-day. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) showed a performance of 12.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 250.34 Million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.41% for stock’s current value.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.25 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $99.5 Million and $103.8 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.3% while estimating it to be -6.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -87.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13%

LXFR Dividends

Luxfer Holdings PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 05, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.98%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 128 institutions for Luxfer Holdings PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LXFR for having 3.75 Million shares of worth $47.02 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 3.6 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.18 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity International Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1191600 shares of worth $15.13 Million or 4.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.7 Million in the company or a holder of 3.9% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored