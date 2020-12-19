In last trading session, LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) saw 789,951 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.61 trading at -$0.09 or -1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $273.68 Million. That closing price of LOGC’s stock is at a discount of -34.73% from its 52-week high price of $11.6 and is indicating a premium of 64.58% from its 52-week low price of $3.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 166.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.03%, in the last five days LOGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $9.28-7 price level, adding 7.22% to its value on the day. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.26% in past 5-day. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) showed a performance of 45.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 495.76 Million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 155.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +178.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 132.29% for stock’s current value.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80 institutions for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at LOGC for having 6.47 Million shares of worth $58.72 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 20.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC, which was holding about 773.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.03 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 500000 shares of worth $2.76 Million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 280.7 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.2 Million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.

