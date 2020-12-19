In last trading session, Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw 455,057 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.44 trading at $0.67 or 2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.99 Million. That closing price of LAKE’s stock is at a discount of -19.45% from its 52-week high price of $28 and is indicating a premium of 55.42% from its 52-week low price of $10.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 494.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 346.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.66 in the current quarter.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days LAKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $23.65- price level, adding 0.89% to its value on the day. Lakeland Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 117.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.21% in past 5-day. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) showed a performance of 13.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 956.18 Million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.45% for stock’s current value.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lakeland Industries, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +13.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 808.89% while that of industry is 9.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 340% in the current quarter and calculating -54.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.96 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021. Company posted $28.19 Million and $27.76 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24% while estimating it to be 21.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 128.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 127 institutions for Lakeland Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at LAKE for having 679.54 Thousand shares of worth $13.45 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 646.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.8 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 197547 shares of worth $3.91 Million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 195.96 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.88 Million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.

