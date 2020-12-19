In last trading session, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw 870,783 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.78 trading at $0.25 or 2.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $328.95 Million. That closing price of VYGR’s stock is at a discount of -73.8% from its 52-week high price of $15.26 and is indicating a premium of 28.7% from its 52-week low price of $6.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 339.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 280.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.93%, in the last five days VYGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $8.95-1 price level, adding 1.9% to its value on the day. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.89% in past 5-day. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) showed a performance of 3.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.39 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +139.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.9% for stock’s current value.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -36.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -138.84% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -73.5% in the current quarter and calculating 10.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 74.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.31 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $32.67 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -56.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 174 institutions for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP III, LLC is the top institutional holder at VYGR for having 6.39 Million shares of worth $68.19 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 17.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, which was holding about 2.71 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.94 Million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1034737 shares of worth $11.04 Million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 872.6 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.31 Million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.

