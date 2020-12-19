In last trading session, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw 315,849 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $16 trading at -$0.23 or -1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $465.42 Million. That closing price of MRUS’s stock is at a discount of -29% from its 52-week high price of $20.64 and is indicating a premium of 36.38% from its 52-week low price of $10.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 105.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Merus N.V. (MRUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.62 in the current quarter.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.42%, in the last five days MRUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $17.84- price level, adding 10.34% to its value on the day. Merus N.V.’s shares saw a change of 13.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.41% in past 5-day. Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) showed a performance of 9.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 447.67 Million shares which calculate 4.23 days to cover the short interests.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Merus N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +0.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.01% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.4% in the current quarter and calculating -4.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.6 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $10.94 Million and $6.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -30.6% while estimating it to be 4.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for Merus N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at MRUS for having 5.65 Million shares of worth $67.75 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 19.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., which was holding about 2.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.3 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1358398 shares of worth $18.6 Million or 4.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.29 Million in the company or a holder of 3.59% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored