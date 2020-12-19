In last trading session, Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) saw 356,117 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.95 Million. That closing price of LEE’s stock is at a discount of -173.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.09 and is indicating a premium of 37.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 566.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 222Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days LEE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $1.2345 price level, adding 8.46% to its value on the day. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -20.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) showed a performance of 15.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 253.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +253.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 253.98% for stock’s current value.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77 institutions for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at LEE for having 4.56 Million shares of worth $3.83 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Solas Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.85 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2367044 shares of worth $1.99 Million or 4.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.44 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.21 Million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.

