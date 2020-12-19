In last trading session, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw 651,606 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at -$0.12 or -4.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.79 Million. That closing price of ETTX’s stock is at a discount of -135.98% from its 52-week high price of $5.64 and is indicating a premium of 33.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 741.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.78%, in the last five days ETTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $2.70-1 price level, adding 11.48% to its value on the day. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.5% in past 5-day. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) showed a performance of 32.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81.74 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 171.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +276.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 109.21% for stock’s current value.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -19.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.23% while that of industry is 16.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 63.2% in the current quarter and calculating 67% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -95.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ETTX for having 3.51 Million shares of worth $7.16 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, which was holding about 1.15 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.35 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 590602 shares of worth $1.2 Million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 288.94 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $589.44 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.

