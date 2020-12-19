In last trading session, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw 402,529 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.59 trading at -$0.32 or -4.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $145.63 Million. That closing price of CBIO’s stock is at a discount of -35.66% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 47.95% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 373.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 276.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.77 in the current quarter.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.63%, in the last five days CBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $7.49-1 price level, adding 12.02% to its value on the day. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.29% in past 5-day. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) showed a performance of 14.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 912.04 Million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 188.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +203.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 173.14% for stock’s current value.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -71.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107 institutions for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CBIO for having 1.82 Million shares of worth $7.83 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acuta Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 1.5 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.44 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 600549 shares of worth $2.58 Million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 469.73 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.91 Million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.

