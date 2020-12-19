In last trading session, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw 621,769 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.95 trading at $0.4 or 2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $312.23 Million. That closing price of INTZ’s stock is at a discount of -5.85% from its 52-week high price of $19 and is indicating a premium of 87.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 98.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intrusion Inc. (INTZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.28%, in the last five days INTZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $19.00- price level, adding 5.53% to its value on the day. Intrusion Inc.’s shares saw a change of 226.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.79% in past 5-day. Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) showed a performance of 55.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76.61 Million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -5.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.29% for stock’s current value.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.54 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.16 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 73000 shares of worth $1.06 Million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $254.14 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.

