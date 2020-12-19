In last trading session, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw 336,095 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.93 trading at $0.14 or 3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.52 Million. That closing price of NTEC’s stock is at a discount of -302.54% from its 52-week high price of $15.82 and is indicating a premium of 44.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 915.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.75 in the current quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.69%, in the last five days NTEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $4.38-1 price level, adding 10.31% to its value on the day. Intec Pharma Ltd’s shares saw a change of -60.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.03% in past 5-day. Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) showed a performance of 23.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 113.29 Million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 230.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +230.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 230.79% for stock’s current value.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

