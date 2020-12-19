In last trading session, Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw 790,464 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.95 trading at -$0.13 or -0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.78 Billion. That closing price of HCAT’s stock is at a discount of -1.1% from its 52-week high price of $42.41 and is indicating a premium of 58.33% from its 52-week low price of $17.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 647.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 458.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.31%, in the last five days HCAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $42.41- price level, adding 1.08% to its value on the day. Health Catalyst, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.19% in past 5-day. Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) showed a performance of 26.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.36 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.8% for stock’s current value.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Health Catalyst, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +27.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.58% while that of industry is 2.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.5% in the current quarter and calculating 31.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.12 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $52.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $43.5 Million and $43.47 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.8% while estimating it to be 21% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -295.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 212 institutions for Health Catalyst, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at HCAT for having 2.88 Million shares of worth $105.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 2.7 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.7 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3295737 shares of worth $120.62 Million or 7.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $38.17 Million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored