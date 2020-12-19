In last trading session, Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) saw 327,352 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.39 trading at -$1.09 or -6.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $923.4 Million. That closing price of GHLD’s stock is at a discount of -8.77% from its 52-week high price of $16.74 and is indicating a premium of 14.68% from its 52-week low price of $13.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 179.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Guild Holdings Company (GHLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.35 in the current quarter.

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.46% for stock’s current value.

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $620.07 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $451.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

