In last trading session, Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw 335,669 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.5 trading at $0.06 or 0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.1 Billion. That closing price of GB’s stock is at a discount of -27.2% from its 52-week high price of $15.9 and is indicating a premium of 46.64% from its 52-week low price of $6.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 87.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 647.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Global Blue Group Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at GB for having 129.84 Million shares of worth $902.42 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 77.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, which was holding about 10.42 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.43 Million.

