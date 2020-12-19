In last trading session, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw 416,541 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at -$0.05 or -2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.88 Million. That closing price of HUGE’s stock is at a discount of -695.45% from its 52-week high price of $14 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 758.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 809.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.76%, in the last five days HUGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. FSD Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.73% in past 5-day. FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) showed a performance of 28.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.85 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 468.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +468.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 468.18% for stock’s current value.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for FSD Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc is the top institutional holder at HUGE for having 64.3 Thousand shares of worth $163.97 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 43.1 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.91 Thousand.

