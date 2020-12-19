In last trading session, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) saw 795,986 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.04 trading at $1.77 or 15.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $155.96 Million. That closing price of FLUX’s stock is at a discount of -3.53% from its 52-week high price of $13.5 and is indicating a premium of 69.33% from its 52-week low price of $4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 520.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 391.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.71%, in the last five days FLUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $13.50- price level, adding 3.41% to its value on the day. Flux Power Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.6% in past 5-day. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) showed a performance of 59.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 100.4 Million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +15.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.31% for stock’s current value.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.61 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.84 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FLUX for having 158.33 Thousand shares of worth $1.06 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 39.29 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $263.24 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored