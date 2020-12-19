In last trading session, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw 538,194 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.01 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.46 Million. That closing price of ENTX’s stock is at a discount of -220.75% from its 52-week high price of $3.4 and is indicating a premium of 5.66% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 349.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.95%, in the last five days ENTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 2.75% to its value on the day. Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -50.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.64% in past 5-day. Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) showed a performance of -4.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.64 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 277.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +277.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 277.36% for stock’s current value.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Entera Bio Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Knoll Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ENTX for having 1.74 Million shares of worth $2.16 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, which was holding about 121.62 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.8 Thousand.

