In last trading session, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw 765,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at $0.16 or 5.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $320.55 Million. That closing price of DBVT’s stock is at a discount of -348.17% from its 52-week high price of $13.49 and is indicating a premium of 55.15% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 708.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.61%, in the last five days DBVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $3.03-0 price level, adding 0.66% to its value on the day. DBV Technologies S.A.’s shares saw a change of -71.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.66% in past 5-day. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) showed a performance of 29.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 992.07 Million shares which calculate 516.7 days to cover the short interests.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.52%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for DBV Technologies S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at DBVT for having 14.61 Million shares of worth $25.28 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, which was holding about 7.53 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.03 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1396307 shares of worth $5.74 Million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 445.52 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $770.74 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.

