In last trading session, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw 867,306 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.75 trading at $0.12 or 4.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.14 Million. That closing price of DTEA’s stock is at a discount of -7.27% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a premium of 88.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.315. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 522.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.56%, in the last five days DTEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $2.95-6 price level, adding 6.78% to its value on the day. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s shares saw a change of 88.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.96% in past 5-day. DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) showed a performance of 106.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 128.88 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.59 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.59. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 66.91% for stock’s current value.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for DAVIDsTEA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at DTEA for having 158.49 Thousand shares of worth $171.16 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 81.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.01 Thousand.

On the other hand, MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 138200 shares of worth $131.29 Thousand or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.92 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $23.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.

