In last trading session, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw 783,500 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.53 trading at -$0.56 or -5.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $423.25 Million. That closing price of CURI’s stock is at a discount of -14.53% from its 52-week high price of $12.06 and is indicating a premium of 29.34% from its 52-week low price of $7.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 237.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 119.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.05%, in the last five days CURI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $11.67- price level, adding 9.77% to its value on the day. CuriosityStream Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.98% in past 5-day. CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) showed a performance of 4.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 216.88 Million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.96% for stock’s current value.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.36 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

