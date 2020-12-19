In last trading session, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw 540,292 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.2 trading at -$0.1 or -3.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $195.89 Million. That closing price of CTK’s stock is at a discount of -132.81% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 6.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 307.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 51.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.03%, in the last five days CTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $6.33-4 price level, adding 49.45% to its value on the day. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.09% in past 5-day. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) showed a performance of -41.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.09 Million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +56.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 56.25% for stock’s current value.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -49.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -210% in the current quarter and calculating -128.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 180.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.18 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $68.98 Million and $85.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 123.5% while estimating it to be 84.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -466.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at CTK for having 2.12 Million shares of worth $10.34 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 48.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, which was holding about 416Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.03 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Voya International Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9944 shares of worth $49.32 Thousand or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.12 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.31 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.

