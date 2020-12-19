In last trading session, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw 593,337 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $98.67 trading at -$1.67 or -1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.1 Billion. That closing price of CNXC’s stock is at a discount of -18.35% from its 52-week high price of $116.78 and is indicating a premium of 18.92% from its 52-week low price of $80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 399.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 447.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.98 in the current quarter.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $130 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $130 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 31.75% for stock’s current value.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.24 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.19 Billion in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 142.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.4%

