In last trading session, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) saw 317,967 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1 trading at -$0.01 or -0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.44 Million. That closing price of LODE’s stock is at a discount of -112% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 67% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 476.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 469.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.99%, in the last five days LODE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $1.1 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 126.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.41% in past 5-day. Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) showed a performance of 0.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.73 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 350% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +350% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 350% for stock’s current value.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Comstock Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LODE for having 816.58 Thousand shares of worth $881.9 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management, which was holding about 329.28 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $355.62 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 129000 shares of worth $139.32 Thousand or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 106.6 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $115.13 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored