In last trading session, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) saw 384,039 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $13 trading at $0.9 or 7.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $219.3 Million. That closing price of CLPT’s stock is at a discount of 0% from its 52-week high price of $13 and is indicating a premium of 78% from its 52-week low price of $2.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 194.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -9.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.23% for stock’s current value.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.03 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.55 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30 institutions for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CLPT for having 455.16 Thousand shares of worth $2.49 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parsons Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 156.58 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $854.95 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 383491 shares of worth $2.09 Million or 2.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59.88 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $326.94 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.

