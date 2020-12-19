In last trading session, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw 423,343 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at -$0.01 or -0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $271.65 Million. That closing price of CMCM’s stock is at a discount of -117.44% from its 52-week high price of $4.24 and is indicating a premium of 15.9% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 364.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.51%, in the last five days CMCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 6.7% to its value on the day. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.41% in past 5-day. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) showed a performance of 1.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.75 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.91 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $155.13 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -51.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.39%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45 institutions for Cheetah Mobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CMCM for having 916.55 Thousand shares of worth $1.89 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 879.43 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.81 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 370976 shares of worth $708.56 Thousand or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 282.77 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $701.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.

