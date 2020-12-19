In last trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) saw 420,440 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.06 or -5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $110.9 Million. That closing price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -34.26% from its 52-week high price of $1.45 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 399.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.26%, in the last five days VGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $1.2 price level, adding 10% to its value on the day. Vista Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 48.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.17% in past 5-day. Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) showed a performance of 8.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 183.22 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 152.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.74. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +246.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 62.04% for stock’s current value.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Vista Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the top institutional holder at VGZ for having 18.62 Million shares of worth $20.3 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 18.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.2 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.67 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5024324 shares of worth $5.78 Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.42 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.81 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.

