In last trading session, Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw 849,482 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.54 trading at -$4.96 or -7.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04 Billion. That closing price of NKTX’s stock is at a discount of -18.98% from its 52-week high price of $74.41 and is indicating a premium of 64.09% from its 52-week low price of $22.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 252.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 241.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.67 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -23.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -12.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.44% for stock’s current value.

Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored