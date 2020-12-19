In last trading session, Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) saw 398,437 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.11 trading at -$1.15 or -6.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.58 Million. That closing price of BDSX’s stock is at a discount of -18.75% from its 52-week high price of $19.13 and is indicating a premium of 32.65% from its 52-week low price of $10.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 299.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 24.15% for stock’s current value.

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.55 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.19 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

