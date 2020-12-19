In last trading session, Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) saw 405,548 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.3 trading at $0.12 or 2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.92 Million. That closing price of XAIR’s stock is at a discount of -135.85% from its 52-week high price of $12.5 and is indicating a premium of 29.81% from its 52-week low price of $3.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 304.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 162.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 150% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +220.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 69.81% for stock’s current value.

Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Beyond Air, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -30.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.28% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.9% in the current quarter and calculating 13.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -35.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $270Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $230Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -130.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Beyond Air, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at XAIR for having 648.27 Thousand shares of worth $3.36 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 584.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.03 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 340949 shares of worth $1.77 Million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 282.74 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.51 Million in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.

