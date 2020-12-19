In last trading session, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw 451,844 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.78 trading at -$0.06 or -1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.74 Million. That closing price of ANPC’s stock is at a discount of -107.61% from its 52-week high price of $12 and is indicating a premium of 45.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.03%, in the last five days ANPC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $8.65-3 price level, adding 33.18% to its value on the day. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -48.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.97% in past 5-day. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) showed a performance of 76.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 355.7 Million shares which calculate 230.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 116.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +211.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.11% for stock’s current value.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -140.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at ANPC for having 1.4 Thousand shares of worth $5.22 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 861 shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.22 Thousand.

