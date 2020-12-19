In last trading session, Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw 559,331 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.81 trading at -$0.26 or -1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $570.44 Million. That closing price of WIFI’s stock is at a discount of -24.28% from its 52-week high price of $15.92 and is indicating a premium of 48.01% from its 52-week low price of $6.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 281.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 460.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.99%, in the last five days WIFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $14.44- price level, adding 11.3% to its value on the day. Boingo Wireless, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.84% in past 5-day. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) showed a performance of -2.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.46 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +87.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.1% for stock’s current value.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Boingo Wireless, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.87% while that of industry is -11.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.7% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -10.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.55 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $64.06 Million and $59.89 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7% while estimating it to be -0.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -707.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 191 institutions for Boingo Wireless, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at WIFI for having 5.48 Million shares of worth $55.85 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.19 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.55 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3702282 shares of worth $37.74 Million or 8.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.64 Million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.

