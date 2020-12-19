In last trading session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw 412,291 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.02 trading at $1.03 or 10.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $392.88 Million. That closing price of BLCT’s stock is at a discount of -225.68% from its 52-week high price of $35.89 and is indicating a premium of 27.04% from its 52-week low price of $8.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 399.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 195.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.26 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.26 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -78.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for BlueCity Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at BLCT for having 627.56 Thousand shares of worth $5.45 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 17.65 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.22 Thousand.

