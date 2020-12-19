In last trading session, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw 711,755 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -3.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.41 trading at -$0.37 or -5.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $113.37 Million. That closing price of APRN’s stock is at a discount of -349.92% from its 52-week high price of $28.84 and is indicating a premium of 68.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 872.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 852.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.86 in the current quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.46%, in the last five days APRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $7.11-9 price level, adding 9.85% to its value on the day. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.95% in past 5-day. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) showed a performance of -0.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.34 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +118.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.64% for stock’s current value.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -33.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.13% while that of industry is 13.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 48.2% in the current quarter and calculating 56.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $115.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $94.32 Million and $101.86 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.2% while estimating it to be 13.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP is the top institutional holder at APRN for having 614.2 Thousand shares of worth $4.4 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 602.81 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.32 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 374949 shares of worth $2.68 Million or 3.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 93.54 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $669.75 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.

