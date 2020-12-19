In last trading session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw 590,801 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at -$0.05 or -1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.47 Million. That closing price of BNTC’s stock is at a discount of -515.37% from its 52-week high price of $17.415 and is indicating a premium of 10.95% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 469.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.75 in the current quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.74%, in the last five days BNTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $3.10-8 price level, adding 8.71% to its value on the day. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.43% in past 5-day. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) showed a performance of 5.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.4 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 394.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +394.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 394.7% for stock’s current value.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Benitec Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at BNTC for having 34.84 Thousand shares of worth $218.78 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, which was holding about 15.58 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.83 Thousand.

