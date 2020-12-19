In last trading session, Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw 581,791 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.93 trading at -$1.7 or -6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $549.37 Million. That closing price of APRE’s stock is at a discount of -104.82% from its 52-week high price of $53.11 and is indicating a premium of 24.14% from its 52-week low price of $19.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 218.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 175.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.66 in the current quarter.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.15%, in the last five days APRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $30.28- price level, adding 14.37% to its value on the day. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.91% in past 5-day. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) showed a performance of 26.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 958.76 Million shares which calculate 5.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +73.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.7% for stock’s current value.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -64.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99 institutions for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at APRE for having 3.16 Million shares of worth $76.03 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 2.27 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.59 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 600000 shares of worth $13.09 Million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 535.7 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.68 Million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored