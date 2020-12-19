In last trading session, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw 397,956 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.9 trading at -$0.95 or -3.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.98 Million. That closing price of APLT’s stock is at a discount of -150.61% from its 52-week high price of $57.39 and is indicating a premium of 40.7% from its 52-week low price of $13.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 140.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.25 in the current quarter.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.98%, in the last five days APLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $26.49- price level, adding 13.55% to its value on the day. Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.23% in past 5-day. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) showed a performance of 36.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 131.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +271.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 52.84% for stock’s current value.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -266.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108 institutions for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at APLT for having 2.33 Million shares of worth $48.46 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 1.55 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.11 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 973740 shares of worth $15.84 Million or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 411.7 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.7 Million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored