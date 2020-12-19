In last trading session, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw 896,118 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.06 trading at $1.21 or 4.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $366.41 Million. That closing price of PLL’s stock is at a discount of -94.23% from its 52-week high price of $54.5 and is indicating a premium of 85.74% from its 52-week low price of $4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 629.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.51%, in the last five days PLL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $29.00- price level, adding 3.24% to its value on the day. Piedmont Lithium Limited’s shares saw a change of 239.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.92% in past 5-day. Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) showed a performance of 8.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 556.74 Million shares which calculate 223.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +78.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.14% for stock’s current value.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

