In last trading session, HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw 371,547 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.84 trading at -$0.12 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.45 Billion. That closing price of HHR’s stock is at a discount of -5.06% from its 52-week high price of $30.3 and is indicating a premium of 57.52% from its 52-week low price of $12.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 165.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 146.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.41%, in the last five days HHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $30.30- price level, adding 4.82% to its value on the day. HeadHunter Group PLC’s shares saw a change of 34.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.87% in past 5-day. HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) showed a performance of 12.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.73 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HeadHunter Group PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.88% while that of industry is -1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -10.5% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.69 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $29.18 Million and $27.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.5% while estimating it to be 17.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.48%

HHR Dividends

HeadHunter Group PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 20 and November 20, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.34%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94 institutions for HeadHunter Group PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HHR for having 7.3 Million shares of worth $178.72 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 44.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 1.44 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.34 Million.

On the other hand, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus KAR International Small Cap Fd and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4658919 shares of worth $114.05 Million or 28.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.27 Million in the company or a holder of 6.83% of company’s stock.

