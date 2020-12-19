In last trading session, Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) saw 846,551 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.88 trading at -$0.54 or -1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $714.16 Million. That closing price of COWN’s stock is at a discount of -4.61% from its 52-week high price of $28.12 and is indicating a premium of 78.61% from its 52-week low price of $5.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 356.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 457.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cowen Inc. (COWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.16 in the current quarter.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.97%, in the last five days COWN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $28.13- price level, adding 4.43% to its value on the day. Cowen Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.27% in past 5-day. Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) showed a performance of 14.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.01 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.45% for stock’s current value.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cowen Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +76.9% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 295.48% while that of industry is 3.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 272.4% in the current quarter and calculating 591.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $334.63 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $278.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $249.82 Million and $210.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.9% while estimating it to be 32% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

COWN Dividends

Cowen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 15, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.18%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 205 institutions for Cowen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at COWN for having 2.64 Million shares of worth $43.03 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.95 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.73 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 980213 shares of worth $16.14 Million or 3.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 718.57 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.69 Million in the company or a holder of 2.7% of company’s stock.

