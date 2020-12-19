In last trading session, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) saw 334,306 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.83 trading at -$0.54 or -8.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $106.76 Million. That closing price of AP’s stock is at a discount of -16.81% from its 52-week high price of $6.81 and is indicating a premium of 66.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 171.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 129.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.48%, in the last five days AP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $6.81-1 price level, adding 14.39% to its value on the day. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s shares saw a change of 93.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.87% in past 5-day. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) showed a performance of 41.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 148.43 Million shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -14.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -14.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.24% for stock’s current value.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +81.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.62% while that of industry is -11.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -79.2% in the current quarter and calculating -78.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -17.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.1 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $84.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $97.02 Million and $91.06 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -11.3% while estimating it to be -6.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Gamco Investors Inc is the top institutional holder at AP for having 2.21 Million shares of worth $7.26 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 17.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 1.53 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.03 Million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 628170 shares of worth $2.07 Million or 4.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 433.38 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.27 Million in the company or a holder of 3.39% of company’s stock.

