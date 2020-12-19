In last trading session, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw 507,365 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.85 trading at -$0.68 or -3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $249.91 Million. That closing price of AOUT’s stock is at a discount of -68.12% from its 52-week high price of $30.01 and is indicating a premium of 31.43% from its 52-week low price of $12.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 732.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 243.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +101.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.96% for stock’s current value.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.46 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 175 institutions for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AOUT for having 1.15 Million shares of worth $14.94 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.05 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 382320 shares of worth $4.98 Million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 315.02 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.1 Million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored