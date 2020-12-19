In last trading session, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw 612,481 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.53 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.32 Million. That closing price of ALDX’s stock is at a discount of -15.54% from its 52-week high price of $8.7 and is indicating a premium of 80.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 470.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 494.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days ALDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $7.75-2 price level, adding 2.84% to its value on the day. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.03% in past 5-day. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) showed a performance of 13.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 238.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +324.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 99.2% for stock’s current value.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101 institutions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ALDX for having 6.29 Million shares of worth $46.58 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.65 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.24 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 992017 shares of worth $7.35 Million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 579.72 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.3 Million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.

