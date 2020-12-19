In last trading session, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) saw 517,328 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.63 trading at $0.06 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $170.66 Million. That closing price of SQNS’s stock is at a discount of -47.25% from its 52-week high price of $8.29 and is indicating a premium of 52.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 665.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 338.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days SQNS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $5.73-1 price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Sequans Communications S.A.’s shares saw a change of 87.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.18% in past 5-day. Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) showed a performance of 36.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.25 Million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +130.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.45% for stock’s current value.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sequans Communications S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -4.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.08% while that of industry is 2.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.7% in the current quarter and calculating 36.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 64.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.54 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.58 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $9.17 Million and $8.77 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 69.5% while estimating it to be 66.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.35%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42 institutions for Sequans Communications S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bpifrance SA is the top institutional holder at SQNS for having 3.38 Million shares of worth $20.17 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., which was holding about 2.81 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.77 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 216716 shares of worth $1.29 Million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.89 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $90.19 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

