In last trading session, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw 856,836 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.56 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $725.29 Million. That closing price of EOSE’s stock is at a discount of -11.81% from its 52-week high price of $16.28 and is indicating a premium of 31.25% from its 52-week low price of $10.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 822.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days EOSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $15.13- price level, adding 3.77% to its value on the day. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.61% in past 5-day. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) showed a performance of 19.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 876.54 Million shares which calculate 617.28 days to cover the short interests.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $960Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.86 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored