In last trading session, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) saw 677,685 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.08 trading at -$0.09 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $790.44 Million. That closing price of PRVL’s stock is at a discount of -1.17% from its 52-week high price of $23.35 and is indicating a premium of 60.92% from its 52-week low price of $9.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 359.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.64 in the current quarter.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.39%, in the last five days PRVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $23.35- price level, adding 1.16% to its value on the day. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 97.43% in past 5-day. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) showed a performance of 137.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.68% for stock’s current value.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -295% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.9%

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114 institutions for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PRVL for having 13.82 Million shares of worth $140.71 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 40.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 2.41 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.58 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 599400 shares of worth $5.87 Million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 510Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.19 Million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.

