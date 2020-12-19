In last trading session, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw 760,896 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2 trading at $0.06 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.03 Million. That closing price of MRIN’s stock is at a discount of -185% from its 52-week high price of $5.7 and is indicating a premium of 61.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 603.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days MRIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $2.05-2 price level, adding 2.44% to its value on the day. Marin Software Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 44.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.01% in past 5-day. Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) showed a performance of -3.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 118.35 Million shares which calculate 21.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 600% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +600% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 600% for stock’s current value.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Marin Software Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRIN for having 405.01 Thousand shares of worth $538.66 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, which was holding about 194.11 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $258.17 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 41968 shares of worth $55.82 Thousand or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $39.9 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.

